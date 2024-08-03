Malawian Hip-Hop star Toast is back with a new single, “Outside.” The energetic track marks the artist’s return to the music scene following a brief hiatus.

Known for his high-energy performances and catchy melodies, Toast is a leading figure in Malawi’s music industry.

“Outside” showcases the artist’s, whose real name is Gomezgani Kambwiri, versatility, blending upbeat rhythms with thought-provoking lyricism.

With “Outside,” Toast aims to reach a global audience while strengthening his position as a Malawian music icon.