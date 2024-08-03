In a heartwarming display of solidarity, students from the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) gathered in Blantyre for a charity walk to raise funds for Fortune Milanzi, a 20-year-old Biomedical Engineering student battling aplastic anemia.

The event was inspired by the university’s spirit of unity and support for one another in times of need, according to the Students Representative Council President, Gershom Nyirenda.

“The MUBAS family believes in oneness and living as one family. We support each other in times of problem, and this initiative is a testament to that,” Nyirenda said.

The walk aimed to support Fortune’s urgent medical needs, including a bone marrow transplant or ACT+ cyclosporine treatment, estimated to cost around MK30 million.

Nyirenda emphasized that events like this not only impact the student community but also convey a message of unity and support.

“These initiatives are helpful and supportive to the students’ community. They show sense of unity, oneness, and entail the need for students to support each other and help fellow Malawians at large,” he added.

The charity walk saw a good turnout, with many students expressing their hope for Fortune’s recovery.

Nyirenda also added that, “The turnout was good, which shows that MUBAS is a great institution where students are responsible and caring for each other. We hope to reach the target with God’s help and appeal to all stakeholders to come in and support us”.

To contribute to Fortune’s medical expenses beyond the charity walk, individuals and organizations can donate through FDH Bank account number 1490000114597 (Nkhotakota Branch) or mobile money services like Mpamba and Airtel money (0881143035/0996622390). For further details, contact Gershom Nyirenda on 0884598754.