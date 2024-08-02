GOtv customers in Malawi will need to dig deeper into their pockets as the company has dealt them a blow by effecting a significant price hike across all its packages, citing economic pressures as the justification for the increase.

In a notice to customers, Averess Ndhlovu-Chella, Managing Director of MultiChoice Malawi, stated that the price increase effective from August 1, 2024, is a response to the current economic challenges facing the country, aimed at ensuring sustainable business operations.

However, Ndhlovu-Chella said, “GOtv has taken into account the current economic pressures facing Malawians when considering its price adjustment and has kept the pricing as low as is feasibly possible to maintain business operations.”

The Managing Director further stated that, as it has been in the past 10 years, GOtv will continue working tirelessly to ensure it provides an unrivalled bouquet of channels to watch, delivering the best video entertainment experience in Malawi.

From now on, customers will have to pay K4,500 for GOtv Lite, instead of K3,800; K10,500 for GOtv Value, instead of K9,000; and K18,500 for GOtv Plus, instead of K16,000. GOtv Max has been hiked from K24,500 to K28,000; GOtv Supa from K31,000 to K35,500; and GOtv Supa Plus has been revised from K43,000 to K49,500.