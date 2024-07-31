The Secretary to the Treasury, Betchani Tchereni, has reservedly and unconditionally apologized to Malawians for his remarks during the Malawi Economic Justice Network (MEJN) that were deemed to be insensitive and tantamount to executive impunity and arrogance.

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) and other concerned citizens were planning to hold vigils right at Ministry of Finance offices beginning August 1.

However, within the process of notifying the District Commissioner, it was established that Tchereni is apologetic and more than willing to engage CDEDI.

In a brief written apology that has been available to this publication, the Secretary of Treasury is acknowledging that would have made his point better and understands the disappointment it has caused.

Tchereni has since hailed CDEDI for its progressive activism which is great in ensuring good governance, especially in the public sector.

“This is what will build Malawi. I want to encourage all Malawians to engage in dialogue at any opportune time on issues that will shape the development trajectory of our beautiful country,” he said while committing to communicating better.

The vigils were organised as a result of Tchereni’s silence after the lapse of the initial seven-day- ultimatum which he was given to apologize.