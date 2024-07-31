Minister of Education, Madalitso Wirima Kambawuwa, says the ministry will ensure that every child in Malawi accesses education regardless of gender, disability, ethnicity, or other vulnerabilities.

She made the sentiments during the launching of Link Community Development Malawi, which is titled Scaling-Up Innovative Gender Inclusion and Safeguarding Approaches on Tuesday in Lilongwe.

Speaking with reporters, Kambawuwa said that the project will support her ministry to scale up innovations that have been done in gender inclusion and safeguarding in previous projects to ensure that all learners in Malawi can benefit from an improved capacity of the government to deliver on gender, inclusion and safeguarding.

She added that the ministry initiatives aim to foster inclusive education, ensuring that all children in Malawi have access to education.

“I am therefore grateful that through this project, my ministry will be supported to expand access and enhance the utilization of basic literacy, numeracy and livelihood skills and knowledge attained by young people for effective participation in sustainable personal, community and national development,” she said.

She also emphasized that the ministry’s priority is to address various challenges affecting the education sector by working together and adopting a holistic approach to create a more equitable, inclusive, and effective education system that benefits all learners.

“By generating knowledge, informing policy, and improving practice, we can unlock the full potential of education to drive national development and create a brighter future for all Malawians,” she concluded.

In his remarks, Harlod Kuombola, the Country Director for Link Community, said the project’s objective is to enhance the process to ensure that it reaches both the program and implementation levels.

The research involves several phases and the entire project will be finished within three years.