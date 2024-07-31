In a surprising development, Vera Kamtukule, the Minister of Tourism and former member of the United Transformation Movement (UTM), has joined the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

At a briefing held today at the MCP headquarters in Lilongwe, Kamtukule emphasized that the timing of her decision to join MCP was less important than the fact that she has made the switch following careful consultation.

She clarified that her move to MCP was not motivated by a desire to secure her ministerial position, as ministerial appointments are the president’s prerogative.

MCP Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka noted that the growing appeal of MCP under President Lazarus Chakwera is attracting new members.