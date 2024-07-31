Angle Dimension, a leading software development company, has launched a free SACCO/Micro Finance Institutions (MFI) automation campaign, specifically designed to empower small and medium-sized financial institutions.

Speaking to journalists yesterday the company’s Senior Business Executive Richard Mtukula Jr, said the campaign aims to provide SACCOs/MFIs with a comprehensive core banking system, Aspect Financials 360(AF360), without the burden of significant upfront capital investment.

“Our mission is to support small and medium-sized financial institutions in their journey towards financial success. We understand the financial constraints many institutions face, and our free SACCO/MFI automation campaign provides them.

“We believe that such an approach will allow SACCOs and MFIs to undertake their financial activities more efficiently and most importantly focus on growth and innovation in serving their respective communities,” said Mtukula.

According to Mtukula apart from allowing SACCOs and MFIs to undertake their financial activities more efficiently, it is also an opportunity for them to widen their reach to the remotest areas.

The campaign will be running from 1 August 2024 until 31 December 2024 and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Angle Dimension invites all SACCOs and microfinance institutions to explore the benefits of its free SACCO/MFI automation campaign.

Angle Dimensions has partnered with Inq Digital on the campaign.