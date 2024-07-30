Political activist Bon Kalindo has urged various churches and individuals to continue praying for the spirits of those who died in a plane crash in Chikangawa forest in the Mzimba district on the 1st 0th June 2024 to be resting in peace and power.

Kalindo said since the date when the country heard of the sad news that former Vice President of the Republic Saulosi Chilima and eight others on board the crashed military plane lost their lives, the silence continues to deepen in Malawi, the government is not ready to provide answers.

He said all Malawian eyes are set on German aircraft experts who were in the country to investigate the plane crash to release their report for Malawian hearts to rest and conspiracy theories to die a natural death.

Political activist Bon Kalindo

Speaking through an audio clip circulating in various social media platforms, Kalindo has appealed to Malawians to continue lighting candles in their bedrooms praying for the truth to prevail that God must provide answers on Chikangawa, Chikangawa and Chikangawa forest and why Chikangawa?

Kalindo said he sees nothing wrong in people writing candles claiming that candles are for peace and love urging all to love the departed souls in the Chikangawa plane crash and praying to all those that have died after hearing of Chikangawa news through Blood Pressure.

“Let’s put the departed Chikangawa forest souls in God’s hand in OSAOPA, OSAFOOKA slogan, this is the only love we can accord to them,” he said.

The activist has also appealed to UTM members to strengthen their hearts observing that the problems in UTM are coming from UTM members who are receiving money from the MCP to destabilize the party advising them that those who are receiving money are individuals but the majority of Malawians are sympathizing with the death of Dr. Chilima.

Kalindo said some individuals are trying very hard for UTM members to be divided with others following the legacy of Dr. Chilima and others following bags of money from the MCP which is free for all, particularly for one who announces joining the MCP.

He has advised the UTM to hold the Convention claiming that this is the only way to end external squabbles in the party assuring all that those MPs who are still in government after the death of Dr. Chilima will not retain their constituency seats.

Kalindo has thanked UTM officials for holding a rally in Mzuzu saying it was his prayer that the UTM will walk out of the Alliance even though it has come too late observing that many patriotic Malawians are in support of the brave decision made.

Meanwhile, Kalindo has claimed that after the MCP had held its celebrations in Balaka for K100 billion NEEF loans disbursed to beneficiaries, another celebration informed of a lawsuit has come from Seychelles where a company is demanding K50 billion for AIP fertilizer it supplied to Malawi.