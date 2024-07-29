Preparations are in full swing for this year’s Mulhakho wa Alhomwe Cultural Festival, scheduled to take place from October 4 to 6 at Chonde headquarters in Mulanje District. The festival, a significant cultural event, celebrates the traditions and heritage of the Lhomwe people.

Felix Tambulasi, Chairperson of the Organizing Committee, announced the festival’s details during a preliminary meeting in Mulanje on Sunday. He highlighted that this year’s event will feature traditional dances, a variety of local foods, aphrodisiacs, and a rich display of cultural mingling.

The 14th edition of the festival will be held under the theme “United for A Common Purpose,” emphasizing the importance of unity and collective cultural celebration. The theme reflects the festival’s goal of bringing people together to celebrate and preserve Lhomwe traditions.

The upcoming festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of culture, offering attendees a unique opportunity to experience and engage with the rich heritage of the Lhomwe community.