Civil society organizations in Malawi have formally appealed to the British government, through its National Crime Agency (NCA), to return assets and cash believed to have been illicitly acquired by businessman Zuneth Sattar.

The groups claim that these funds were obtained through questionable means and are seeking their repatriation to Malawi.

The petition underscores a significant push for accountability and transparency in addressing corruption. Zuneth Sattar, a prominent figure in business circles, is under scrutiny for allegedly accumulating wealth through corrupt practices.

The appeal highlights ongoing efforts by civil society to tackle financial crimes and ensure that misappropriated resources are returned to their rightful place.

The NCA’s involvement is pivotal in this case, given its role in tackling serious financial crimes and its capacity to facilitate international cooperation.

The move reflects a broader concern about the illicit transfer of wealth and the need for collaborative efforts to address such issues.

This action by civil society groups marks a crucial step in Malawi’s fight against corruption and could potentially set a precedent for future efforts to reclaim assets stolen through unlawful means.