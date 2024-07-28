The United Democratic Front (UDF) has postponed its National Elective Conference, originally scheduled for August 3, 2024.

UDF Acting Publicity Secretary Yusuf Mwawa, through a statement, announced that the party’s National Executive Committee decided to delay the conference during a meeting the party held earlier this month.

The statement explained that the decision was made to better prepare for the conference and ensure it meets the expectations of members and stakeholders.

Mwawa said that the party will announce new dates for the event soon and has apologized for any inconvenience caused by the delay.