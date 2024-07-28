Moyale Sisters delivered a resounding 8-0 defeat to Mighty Queens in the Goshen-FAM Women’s Football League for the North on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Mchengautuwa Ground. The 2023 champions showcased their dominance, outplaying the league’s newcomers with ease.

From the start, Moyale Sisters controlled the game. Shamil Mponda opened the scoring in the 4th minute and netted four more goals, securing a “poker.” Ruth Gama matched Mponda’s feat, also scoring four goals, as Mighty Queens struggled to cope with their relentless attack.

Mighty Queens’ coach, Ganizani Jiki, acknowledged his team’s poor performance, attributing it to their youth and inexperience. Despite the heavy defeat, Jiki remained optimistic, noting that the league had just begun and there was still room for improvement.

On the other hand, Moyale Sisters’ coach, John Chimwala, was pleased with his team’s performance. With six points from their first two matches, he expressed confidence in their ability to defend their regional title and advance to the national level.

Daisy Botha, General Secretary of the Northern Region Women’s Football Association, praised the promising start of the league. She commended the competitive nature of the games and stressed the importance of discipline and adherence to the rules.

The decisive win by Moyale Sisters has set a high bar for the league. With such a commanding performance, they have clearly signaled their intent to not only retain their title but also to excel at the national stage.

As the season progresses, the competition is expected to intensify. Other teams will need to elevate their game to challenge the reigning champions.

The coming weeks will reveal how teams adapt and respond to Moyale Sisters’ formidable challenge, promising an exciting and competitive season ahead.