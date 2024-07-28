The Malawi government says it has a plan in place to recruit 10,000 police officers to improve the country’s security.

Minister of Homeland Security, Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma, revealed this at Limbe police training school where he was presiding over the passing out of over 850 new police recruits.

Ng’oma believes that tightening security is necessary as the country prepares for the 2025 general elections.

He pointed out that the growing population of the country necessitates an increase in the number of police officers.

In addition, he mentioned that the government will continue to construct houses for security officers to improve the welfare of police officers.

“Plans are underway to improve a large increase of funding for our security in the coming financial year. Currently, the police population is above 19000. We will recruit and train at least 10,000 more officers in the years to come,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Inspector General of the Malawi police services, Happy Mkandawire, urged the new police recruits to serve the country with patriotism and professionalism.

The same function also happened to Mtakataka and Mulangeni police training schools and a total of over 1990 police officers have been recruited in the 2024 cohort.