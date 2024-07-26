…Zulu nation King kaZwelithini coming

In fostering cultural heritage and unity, TNM Plc has contributed K5 million towards this year’s celebration of the Umthetho Cultural Festival an annual event that celebrates the Ngoni culture and traditions.

The event will take place on August 3 at Hora Mountain in Mzimba District and has attracted Ngoni from three SADC countries namely South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia. The event will also be graced by South Africa’s Zulu nation king Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelethini, the country’s highest-ranking Ngoni royal.

TNM’s Marketing Director Sobhuza Ngwenya said TNM is proud to be associated with the event as it understands the role that cultural diversity plays in fostering unity.

“As a truly Malawian company, we are proud of Malawi’s cultural diversity across different tribes and ethnic groups. We are excited to support the Umthetho Cultural Festival and its mission to celebrate Ngoni cultural heritage,” said Ngwenya.

He said through its engagement with Umthetho, TNM aims to create meaningful connections and foster a spirit of inclusivity among Malawi cultures.

“Our donation reflects TNM’s commitment to empowering communities through connectivity and cultural exchange. We are honoured to be part of this great celebration and look forward to a successful and inspiring event” he said.

He added that TNM values culture as it is a catalyst for social economic development as it promotes tourism and peace.

“Umthetho is an important event to the overall growth of Malawi because people travel far and wide to appreciate the festival.

“As a people, we are known by our culture and therefore it is important to cherish and celebrate our diverse cultures Umthetho being one of them. The adage says ‘People without a culture are like trees without roots. It is through that understanding that we are happy that the Ngoni people define themselves through this festival,” added Ngwenya.

Receiving the donation, the Chairperson of the organizing committee for 2024 Umthetho Emma Kaliya said the cultural grouping is grateful for the donation which has given it a big boost.

“This year’s event will be huge as we will play host to Ngonis from four countries, including Tanzania, South Africa and Zambia. Our initial budget seems stretched already and the donation from TNM has come at the right time when preparations for Hora are at an advanced,” she said.

She called upon Ngonis and cultural heritage enthusiasts to come in large numbers to witness the Ngoni festivities which among other activities will be marked by Ingoma dances, meat feasts and traditional beer shindigs.

Umthetho is an annual festival which is led by the Inkosi ya Makosi Mbelwa V at Hora Mountain in Mzimba. It stands as a testament to the power of tradition to unite, inspire, and drive progress.