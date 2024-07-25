Excitement and anticipation are mounting as Malawians eagerly await the premiere of the new movie “Justice” at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

The film promises to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline and talented cast.

Alex James Kalonga Banda expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I wish I was in Malawi to watch this movie, I’ve been waiting for it.” His comment reflects widespread anticipation among movie enthusiasts eager to experience the cinematic spectacle firsthand.

However, Mine Phiri voiced cautious optimism, drawing comparisons to past disappointments: “I hope the movie should not get messed up like the other movie called ‘Is the President Dead?’ I should hear good news about it… and besides, I’ll be waiting for the link so that I can download it. But all I can say, is the movie ‘Justice’ sounds very interesting.”

Meanwhile, Isaac Kaunga sparked intrigue with his comment about Dr Kabambe’s potential involvement in the movie, suggesting a buzz around rumoured casting decisions or guest appearances that have captured public imagination.

As anticipation builds, the premiere of “Justice” at the prestigious BICC venue is expected to draw a diverse audience eager to witness the debut of a film that promises entertainment and thought-provoking themes. Stay tuned for more updates and reactions as the movie “Justice” prepares to make its mark on Malawi’s cinematic landscape.