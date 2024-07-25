The Principal Resident Magistrate Court sitting at Lilongwe Registry has acquitted former President Peter Mutharika’s bodyguard, Norman Paulosi Chisale in all the six counts he was answering in court including insulting Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo as “Chinduna.”

The court faulted the state for failing to bring in tangible evidence for the charges levelled against Chisale he was answering in court advising the police to conduct intensive investigations before arresting the suspect.

The acquittal of Norman Chisale has proved the independence of the Judiciary in Malawi, many Malawians thought that the case which was filed by the former Director of Public Prosecutions now appointed High Court judge Dr Steven Kayuni would end up favouring the minister being in MMCP-led government.

Memories are still fresh that the Principal Resident Magistrate courts in Zomba and Mangochi acquitted political activist Bon Kalindo in a case he was answered of inciting violence through organizing nationwide demonstrations against the government of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

Norman Chisale and Bon Kalindo are the two men who have suffered arrests and rearrests by police and their acquittals in the cases they were answering in courts have put the state in an awkward situation that the party in government uses the police to arrest its critics.

A Malawi Congress Party (MCP) diehard of Mvera in Dowa district Rodgers Kamphangala, has advised the 7th government coming in 2025 to brace itself to compensate these two people, Norman Chisale and Bon Kalindo with billions of Kwachas for arresting and continued detaining them unlawfully.

Kamphangala recalled that in all of his arrests by police and court appearances, Chisale was seen carrying the Holy Bible in his hands meaning that he was praying hard for God to punish those who were against his life outside prisons.

He said many Malawians wanted Chisale to die and rot in prison but God has shown his superiority over him in that he has been acquitted in all the six counts he was answering proving that God has listened to him through his prayers.

“God has proved to Malawians that felt mercy with frequent arrests and rearrests of Norman Chisale that God is living and not dead, this should serve as a lesson to MCP Police used to arrest suspects without investigating the offences committed,” said Kamphangala.

To Bon Kalindo, Kamphangala has wished him all the success in his job he is fighting for the voiceless citizens including members of the MCP for their concerns and grievances to reach President Chakwera that Malawians regardless of tribes, are all in one boat crying to one President, Lazarus Chakwera to listen to their cries.