In a bold move to enhance consensus building and collective bargaining on economic policy, Standard Bank Plc has launched a stakeholder engagement platform dubbed the ‘Growth Conversations’.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative in Lilongwe, Head of Brand and Marketing Tamanda Ng’ombe said the media platform is a continuation of Standard Bank’s positioning as an organization that has national development matters as part of its purpose.

Ng’ombe said the new platform will see the Bank broadening its stakeholder engagements to stimulate the economic policy arena. The first of such engagements this year will take place at the BICC in Lilongwe on July 24th under the theme “Towards Economic Recovery and Growth. Embracing Sustainability”.

“This year marks 55 years of Standard Bank in Malawi. As we commemorate the 55 years of driving growth, “Growth Conversations” will build on our track record of leading in dialogue that translates into reforms in economic policy and national development,” she said.

She said Standard Bank-led dialogues have produced tangible results in key sectors of the Malawi economy, such as infrastructure, energy, mining, agricultural productivity, tourism and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The Head of Brand and Marketing cited the construction of the Malawi rail stretch of Nacala Corridor, and the structuring of ESCOforeign-currency-denominatedated debt with the DBSA as some of the positive outcomes in infrastructure and energy.

More recently, the Bank’s dialogue forums have positively impacted tourism, trade and mining following the government’s removal of VISA entry restrictions into Malawi, implementation of the Mining Development Act and revitalization of commercial agriculture using renewable and eco-friendly energy sources, she said.

These achievements demonstrate the power of dialogue and collaboration. By working together, we can achieve far more than we can alone. Through Growth Conversations, we will continue to facilitate open and honest dialogue that drives economic growth,” she said.

She adds that Growth Conservations will harmonize the Bank’s stakeholder engagements and bring to life the Bank’s purpose that recognizes Malawi is our home and it is our responsibility to drive her growth. “We believe that consolidating under one voice for national consenbuildingldin, renewed vigour and traction in implementation, will gain strides.

The inaugural Growth Conversations forum on Thursday will bring together key economic stakeholders, including the Bank’s customers. The panel of private and public stakeholders will include Standard Bank’s Group Economist and Senior Analyst Mulalo Madula from Johannesburg.