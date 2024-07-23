The Thyolo District Council has expressed frustration over some parliamentarians who are bypassing established procedures for implementing Constituency Development Funds (CDF). This concern was highlighted during a visit by Vice President Michael Usi on Monday.

District Commissioner Hudson Kuphanga noted that while there is a committee in place to oversee project proposals funded by the CDF, some MPs are ignoring these protocols. This has led to issues with project management and oversight.

In response, Usi praised the district council for addressing these issues by taking action against parliamentarians who disregard procedures and by holding contractors accountable for delays beyond project timelines.

During his visit, Usi also scrutinized the roles of some council officers to ensure effective service delivery. He expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of work appraisals and reporting following meetings, which he believes hampers efficient operations and accountability.