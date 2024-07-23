A 16-year-old girl, Praise Nawasha, a form three student at Phalula Community Day Secondary School in Balaka District faced complex challenges in improving her academic performance.

Natasha cited long distances and lack of resources as hindrances to her studies.

She says, trekking a distance of about 10 kilometres to and from school daily was a serious problem to her studies.

However, the story of Praise has now taken a different terrain.

Speaking to Malawi24 on Monday when she received a bicycle donation from a collaboration of Oxfam in Malawi and the Centre for Alternatives for Victimized Women and Children (Cavwoc), she said the donation will significantly enhance her academic pursuit.

Praise, who aspires to become a nurse is optimistic that the donation coupled with other materials provided to her by the two organizations would act as incentives for her to do better in education.

“I am grateful for the educational support. I used to miss lessons due to late arrivals and faced challenges walking long distances,” said Natasha.

Oxfam in Malawi and Cavwoc are carrying out a project dubbed ‘Transforming Education, Transforming lives-Supporting girls and other vulnerable children in southern Africa’ project in Balaka and Phalombe districts with support from the Judith Nelson Foundation.

As part of the initiative, Oxfam is providing bursaries, menstrual hygiene kits, bicycles for improved mobility and essential school supplies.

Oxfam’s gender and education coordinator, Twambilire Kayuni is thrilled that through the initiative, scores of girls have returned to school from early marriages.

Balaka District Director of Education and Sports, Saulos Namani told Malawi24 that issues of school dropout among girls in the district remain a challenge, calling on stakeholders to pump in more incentives to motivate a girl child to remain in school.