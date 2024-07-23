A high-ranking ex-director of a public law enforcement agency was caught in a compromising position at Area 10 in the Malawi capital on Saturday night. The official was found with a well-known “night girl,” notorious for her services to influential men in the government and corporate world.

The shocking scene quickly escalated into chaos when the former director’s wife discovered the illicit rendezvous and decided to take matters into her own hands.

Malawi24 is unable to name the Director on legal grounds.

The irate wife morphed into Shasha Masamba and reportedly gave both the director and the ‘Night Swifts’ a severe beating, leading to a highly publicized brawl.

Eyewitnesses described the situation as “horrific as the war zone in Gaza,” with the enraged wife attacking her husband and his ‘nighty’ companion relentlessly.

The scene became so volatile that security personnel had to intervene to de-escalate the situation before the police arrived, fearing potential assault charges and civil repercussions under Malawi marriage law for the former director, a frequent patron at the drinking joint.

The former director lives for another night of ‘upanili’ with concubines like King Solomon.

While the scandal has left the community buzzing, those familiar with the nightlife of Area 10 are not entirely surprised.