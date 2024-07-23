After a hiatus of 21 years, the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) is poised to receive a significant delivery today.

A train from Mozambique, carrying 16 tank wagons loaded with diesel, is set to arrive at NOCMA’s Kanengo Fuel Depot in Lilongwe.

This is the first train to arrive in Lilongwe since 2003, following the successful rehabilitation of the Nkaya to Lilongwe railway by Central East Africa Railways.

The inaugural block train from Mozambique is scheduled to arrive at 14:00 hours today, marking a milestone event. NOCMA has extended an invitation to the State House Chief of Staff Prince Kapondamgaga to attend the occasion.

In a letter to the Chief of Staff, NOCMA expressed, “The commencement of fuel transportation from Nacala to Lilongwe is a major event. NOCMA hereby invites you to grace this occasion.”

This historic arrival signifies improved connectivity and trade relations, ensuring a steady supply of fuel from Nacala Port to Lilongwe through subsequent train deliveries.