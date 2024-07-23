ESCOM’s job advertisement for the Chief Public Relations Officer position has sparked criticism from candidates due to its requirement that applicants must be members of the Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM).

Social governance expert Francis Liyati has raised concerns over ESCOM’s decision, questioning why they have limited applications to PRSM members, which is not established by an act of Parliament.

“It’s surprising that ESCOM is restricting other candidates from applying for this vacancy. PRSM is essentially a network of PR professionals from various institutions; it holds no legal status similar to the Malawi Law Society,” Liyati remarked.

He emphasized that such a requirement potentially infringes on equal job opportunities for all Malawians and urged ESCOM to reconsider its stance.

Liyati further drew a distinction between PRSM and organizations like the Malawi Law Society, which is constitutionally recognized, suggesting that ESCOM’s decision might be unwarranted.

ESCOM’s Public Relations Officer, Ketty Chingota, defended the requirement in an interview with Malawi24, acknowledging PRSM’s non-legislative status but asserting ESCOM’s belief in the value of PRSM membership for the role.