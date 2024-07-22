The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Councilor for Bangwe Ward Joseph Makwinja, has been elected the new Mayor of Blantyre City.

Makwinja who is also the former Deputy Mayor for the City, emerged victorious after scooping 16 votes out of 30 which is against DPP Councilor for Namalimwe Ward Gertrude Chirambo’s 14 votes.

Makwinja who was elected Deputy Mayor for Blantyre City in the 2019 mayoral election, will succeed Councilor Wild Ndipo.

In addition, Isaac Jomo Osman, who is also a DPP Councilor for the Mthandizi ward, has been elected Deputy Mayor after amassing 11 votes against UTM Councilor Funny Baraba Kanojerera’s 10 votes.