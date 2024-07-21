Rodney Simwaka, District Commissioner for M’mbelwa District Council, has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing registration of new beneficiaries for the social cash transfer program in Mzimba.

Simwaka revealed to Malawi24 that the number of beneficiaries has increased from 13,800 to 21,000. He emphasized the importance of educating beneficiaries on saving through Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLA) to sustain their improved economic status.

“I am very impressed with the program’s progress. It has a significant impact, and as a council, we need to conduct frequent visits to advise beneficiaries on sustaining their economic gains,” said Simwaka.

Shadreck Mingo, M’mbelwa District Council’s Social Welfare Officer for the social cash transfer program, urged new beneficiaries to use the funds wisely. He highlighted the increase in numbers as a positive development for the district.

“This year, we are privileged to see the number of beneficiaries rise from 13,800 to 21,000. In Mzimba North, beneficiaries will increase from 5,241 to 8,237, and in Mzimba South, from 8,643 to 13,441,” Mingo noted.

According to Mingu, the program aims to alleviate poverty among ultra-poor families, with 3.5 billion Kwacha allocated to Mzimba South and 1.5 billion to Mzimba North adding that registration is ongoing, and officials are optimistic about the expanded program’s positive impact on the district’s most vulnerable populations.

Beneficiaries of the social cash transfer program in Mzimba South District have applauded the government for the initiative, which they say will go a long way in improving their livelihoods.

One of the beneficiaries, 57-year-old Nixon Mwazama of Kabuwa in the area of Traditional Authority Khosolo in Mzimba, said he has invested some of his monthly stipends in animal and poultry farming.

“Using the money which I receive monthly from the program, I have managed to embark on animal and poultry farming and I now have 26 local chickens, 10 ducks and six goats,” Mwazama said, adding that he plans to build a modern house next year.

Another beneficiary, Mukalalata Malungo, 82, said since she joined the program she has managed to go into piggery and has four pigs.