Following recent unrest where frustrated passport applicants threw stones at the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services (DICS) office in Lilongwe, the department has launched an initiative to tackle the passport backlog and alleviate overcrowding and long waits.

Wellington Chiponde, spokesperson for DICS, informed Malawi24 that in response to increased demand for passports, the department is implementing various measures to improve service quality and reduce waiting times.

“We have swiftly responded to the high demand by accelerating passport services in Blantyre, and soon we will expand to Mzuzu and Mangochi. This aligns with our goal of delivering customer-focused services and reducing costs incurred by applicants,” Chiponde stated.

“We are employing multiple strategies to clear the backlog and ease congestion in our offices as we strive to meet current demand. Our commitment is unwavering in resolving these congestion issues.”

Chiponde highlighted that applicants can now access passport application forms online, eliminating the need to queue for forms. He also mentioned that the department is now operating 24 hours.

However, he cautioned against using middlemen in the passport acquisition process, noting that many applicants are being deceived.