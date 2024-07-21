The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to partner in the fight against corruption.

The MoU stipulates the possibility of sharing information, cooperating, enhancing capacity, consulting on certain areas of mutual interest that may arise from time to time and conducting customer surveys among other extensive working parameters.

The MoU indicates that where appropriate, the two parties shall share information on corruption and fraud. It also encourages adherence to recommendations and risk assessments done by the ACB for the best performance in the delivery of public service.

Acting Director General for ACB, Mr Hillary Chilomba, applauded the efforts of the two institutions to work together.

He, however, stated that the MoU does not compromise the mandates of either institution and will not compromise ongoing investigations. He stated that at the end of the day, both institutions should remember that they serve Malawians and must do so by the legal instruments that provide their mandate.

The Commissioner responsible for Operations at the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services Fletcher Nyirenda, stated that the Immigration Department is committed to reviewing its processes and sensitise the public on the processes so that there is no motivation to bribe people due to ignorance.

He Emphasised that the Immigration Department has a very big influence on the socioeconomic development of this country, therefore, working with integrity is paramount to achieving this.

He further urged the officers at the Department to familiarise themselves with the document so that they can implement it effectively.