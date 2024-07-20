Family members of the late Malawian Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima have expressed concerns over persistent phone calls from various parties, describing them as disruptive to their privacy.

These sentiments were shared by family representative Josua Valera during a 40-day memorial Mass held at Nsipe Catholic Ground in Ntcheu district.

Valera also appealed to the public to refrain from visiting Chilima’s resting place to take videos or photos without permission.

He emphasized that the family has no plans to assume any roles within the United Transformation Movement (UTM) or the government, mourning the loss of Saulos Chilima and focusing on honoring his memory.

Valera strongly denounced the spread of false stories about the family and the late Chilima, urging the nation to concentrate on development and remember the positive attributes and legacy left behind by the Vice President.

The memorial mass was attended by various dignitaries including Vice President Michael Usi, Mary Chilima, Inkosi Gomani 4 and M’mbelwa 5, government officials, and family members, who paid their respects with wreaths in honor of the departed leader and others who perished in the tragic plane crash on June 10, 2024.