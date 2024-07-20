Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos has appointed Frella Kulemelo as their new Chief Executive Officer.

Kulemelo, formerly with United Purpose, will assume his role starting August 1, 2024, following successful interviews conducted earlier this month in Dedza.

This appointment fulfills one of the Football Association of Malawi’s requirements for elite league teams to operate with full administrative structures akin to businesses.

Dynamos, currently in their third year in the top-flight league, has already hired a full-time accountant and administrative officer.

Additionally, the club has recalled former General Secretary Mavuto Mugode to serve as Vice Chairman, filling a vacancy left by Bennito Kazika’s resignation last season. Mugode, who also resigned as General Secretary, has accepted the position.

Local soccer analyst Charles Nyirenda praised Dynamos’ move to appoint a new CEO and include the former general secretary in the executive committee.

“It’s a positive step for Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos to establish full administration as required by the FA. This will enable the team to operate more like a company, as advocated by Football Association of Malawi President Fleetwood Haiya,” Nyirenda commented.

Nyirenda also urged the technical panel and players to perform well this season.

Currently, Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos occupies 10th position in the league standings with 16 points from 13 games. Dynamos have also reached the round of 16 in the FDH Cup, where they will face Karonga United.

By Enerst Gama