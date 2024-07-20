A born-again Christian, Evangelist and season politician Ken Msonda has advised President Lazarus Chakwera and the government to open eyes that Candlelight Memorial Services are not being conducted to celebrate the life of the departed Saulosi Chilima but to campaign for the sympathy vote.

Msonda said the speeches which are being made from Candlelight are all propaganda of insulting and castigating President Chakwera and the government observing that opposition leaders are using Candle lighting to advance their political ambitions.

He has asked the MCP-led government not to sit down but to fight back against those that making propaganda against Chakwera and the government by extinguishing the lighting of candles with water that politics is politics.

Speaking through an audio clip circulating in various social media platforms, Msonda has claimed that some of the people leading in the candle lights have bail in their pockets for their alleged corruption cases but are there insulting President Chakwera and the government.

Msonda said some people are throwing stones at police stations forgetting that they have bullets of Indian hemp in their pockets saying continuing to watch these people holding candlelight activities will produce a negative impact on the MCP campaign.

He said he would tell President Chakwera to fund the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to arrest and prosecute all those who have police and court bail in their pockets for being the ones behind supporting Candlelight Memorial Services to destroy the government.

“If I was the president of the country, I would have arrested all those lighting candles to prisons for taking advantage of making propaganda against the government,” said Msonda.

He has reminded President Chakwera and the MCP Chilima’s proverb that you cannot tame a snake, one day it will swallow you advising the government eyes to why candlelight is being held in the night and 100 per cent of the patronage is the youth.

The seasoned politician has reminded the government that even in the Bible, Jesus beat up people in the church saying Satan does not get tired, leaving these people to do the candlelight, they will not get tired wondering why candlelight is not held during the daytime.

MCPdiehard of Mvera in Dowa districtRodgers Kamphangala has advised Hon. Msonda to keep quiet if he wants Malawians to respect him reminding him that even MCP members sympathizing with the death of Chilima are patronizing Candlelight Memorial Services.

Kamphangala has advised Chakwera not to listen to Msonda’s sentiments that Malawians holding candlelight memorial services are not doing this for the campaign but for speedy answers from the MCP government on the mysterious and tragic death of Chilima and eight others.

He has finally advised the MCP that if it is not happy with these candlelight memorial services, it has all the rights reserved to call its supporters to hold their candlelight to counter-attack the speeches deemed propaganda by Msonda.