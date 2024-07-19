Four outgoing form four students at Chikwawa Secondary School will spend the weekend in the cooler for allegedly assaulting five form one students.

Chikwawa Police Station deputy spokesperson, Chancy Mfune has identified the four suspects as Joseph Banda aged 20, Christopher Falakeza aged 18 and other two minors who were arrested Thursday, July 18 2024.

Mfune said the five victims met their fate on Thursday morning when they were having their breakfast in the school’s dining hall when the four suspects approached them and started mocking them.

The deputy publicist further reported that the suspects later started assaulting the victims using thorny sticks and as a result, the victims sustained some bruises, compelling them to report the ordeal to the school authorities.

The boarding master intervened and reported the incident to the Chikwawa Police Station, where the culprits were taken into custody and the victims were referred to Chikwawa District Hospital for medical care.

Meanwhile, the four suspects are still in police custody and are expected to appear before court soon to answer the charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contrary to Section 254 of the Penal Code.