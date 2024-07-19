Pharaoh Kambiri, a Democratic Progressive Party councillor representing the Liwawadzi ward in Balaka, has been elected as the new Chairperson of the Balaka District Council.

Kambiri secured 7 votes out of 12 casts during an extraordinary full council meeting held on Friday, defeating Michael Mathias Chauluka who received 5 votes.

Dickson Wasili, a United Democratic Front councillor representing Shire ward, was elected as the new Vice Chairperson.

The newly elected Chairperson, Pharaoh Kambiri, has pledged to spearhead various development projects aimed at improving the district.

The election was attended by several dignitaries, including Chifundo Makande (Member of Parliament for Balaka Central East Constituency), Tony Ngalande (Member of Parliament for Balaka North), Ireen Mambala (Member of Parliament for Balaka South), and Bertha Ndebele (Member of Parliament for Balaka West Constituency), who were present in their capacity as council members.