To balance the festival’s lineup, the organizers of the upcoming UMP Festival, Chitoliro Productionz, have enlisted the participation of two esteemed gospel singers, Ethel Kamwendo Banda and Theresa Phondo, alongside secular performers on 25-28 October 2024, at Cape Maclear in Mangochi.

According to Marie Thom, the spokesperson for the UMP Festival, the organizers are “delighted to feature Dr. Ethel Kamwendo Banda and Theresa Phondo as performers at the UMP Festival.” Thom added that “their involvement highlights our dedication to presenting the finest aspects of Malawian culture and artistry.”

Ethel Kamwendo Banda

Ethel Kamwendo Banda, known for her remarkable and idealistic compositions like “Wandikondera” and “Ndi Umboni,” rose to prominence in the early 2000s and has maintained her popularity through captivating live acts.

Theresa Phondo, recognised as one of Malawi’s 100 Most Inspiring Women by Wealth Magazine, is a worship leader and Administrative Assistant to the Chief Strategy Advisor to the President of Malawi. Her participation is anticipated to have a positive influence on the event.

The 3-day UMP Festival aims to positively portray Malawian culture and creativity, highlighting the vibrancy of the country’s gospel and secular music, fashion, and broader cultural heritage.