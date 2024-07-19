Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has declared a 100 per cent TNM Mpamba electronic ticketing experience for Sunday’s clash between Karonga United and the defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets as the body intensifies efforts to transition from cash to mobile payments at match entry gates.

Announcing the development, SULOM Vice General Secretary Donnex Chilonga said the match is one of the high-profile fixtures earmarked to use the e-ticketing solution as both SULOM and TNM Plc seek to entrench the cashless innovation amongst football fans.

“As the world embraces the era of digitalisation, e-ticketing will be a catalyst in Malawi as we work on reforming, reviving and rebranding our football. E-ticketing enables instant transfers of gate revenue to teams as opposed to the current system of bank deposits. It also enables the teams to track their revenue through the e-ticketing portal,” he said.

Chilonga further revealed that SULOM and TNM have been exploring ways of enhancing the e-ticketing experience through awareness and stakeholder engagement aiming to bring all users on board.

“Soccer fans have welcomed the idea although we expect the change (from cash tickets) to be gradual. We need to sensitise the fans on the use of the TNM Mpamba Debit card beyond E-Ticketing so that they see the broader value of owning one,” he said.

TNM Head of Brand and Marketing Madalitso Jonazi noted the e-ticketing concept is gaining instant adoption among football fans and other events goers.

“Mobile payments using TNM Mpamba have become the new fashion statement in commerce. The e-ticketing service is attracting a lot of interest from football fans and we will continue to build on this positive momentum,” said Jonas.

He added that the e-ticketing solution had come to stay as part of TNM’s strategy to help improve football infrastructure in Malawi through its long-term sponsorship of the TNM Super League.

Fans should look forward to an explosive encounter as Bullets, who have regained their scoring form, face a resurgent Karonga United, keen to take full advantage of playing in their backyard.