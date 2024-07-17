Social media influencer and philanthropist Onjezani Kenani has successfully raised fourteen million kwacha within just a week to support renowned musician Sir Paul Banda.

Kenani initiated the campaign on Monday, July 8, 2024, in response to the challenges faced by the “Malilime” hitmaker following the recent passing of his younger brother and main supporter, Lucius Banda.

Sir Paul Banda is currently battling kidney problems, a condition that also claimed the life of his brother Lucius. His treatment necessitates regular dialysis sessions, available only at Blantyre’s Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

Sir Paul Banda

Previously, Lucius had shouldered all medical and financial responsibilities, including transporting Paul to his treatments twice weekly.

With Lucius’s sudden death on June 30, 2024, Paul found himself in dire straits, prompting Kenani to launch the fundraising initiative.

Reflecting on Sir Paul Banda’s profound impact on Malawi’s music scene since the late 1970s, Kenani emphasized the urgency of honoring the living legend.

Providing an update on Wednesday via Facebook, Kenani announced the conclusion of the Sir Paul Banda Initiative, having raised a total of K14,150,950.

Kenani expressed gratitude to all contributors who generously supported the founder of the Alleluya Band during this challenging time.