Former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe has dumped the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In a press statement released today Kabambe said: “After much reflection and consideration, I have decided to resign as a member of the Democratic Progressive Party effective 14th July, 2024.”

Kabambe also noted that he had already informed the Party’s President Arthur Peter Mutharika about his decisions.

Without citing reasons, the former governor, who previously was on the trail to take over the DPP Presidency said the decision to resign from the party was not made lightly.

“I extend my best wishes to Prof Peter Mutharika and the entire DPP family as I move forward to communicate my next course of action in due time,” the statement further reads.

Before his resignation; Kabambe expressed his intent for DPP Presidential candidacy.

Meanwhile, the DPP has yet to comment on his resignation.

It is now to be seen where Kabambe takes his presidential ambitions as the political space is re-engineering for elections next year