In an exclusive interview, Shadric Namalomba, the presidential advisor and spokesperson for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), clarified that the party has not received any official notification regarding Dalitso Kabambe’s resignation.

This statement comes in response to widespread speculation and viral reports circulating on social media.

Namalomba emphasized that despite the rumours that have been gaining traction online, the DPP has not been formally informed of Kabambe’s departure from the party.

The absence of official communication has led to confusion within the party and highlights the impact of social media on political narratives.

The DPP is currently seeking to verify the authenticity of the resignation claims, and until then, the party remains in a state of uncertainty. Namalomba urged the public and media to await official updates before drawing any conclusions.