The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Zambia has arrested an American and a Russian national for attempting to smuggle MWK 42 million to the United States of America.

According to DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba, the arrests were made on Saturday following a meticulously coordinated operation at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) in Lusaka, Zambia.

“The suspects, one American and one Russian were found in possession of significant amounts of Malawian Kwacha in various denominations, concealed in eight wooden boxes,” said Tamba. “The contraband was intended to be flown from Zambia to the USA via a named airline.”

The seized currency amounted to MK 42,184,000.00, hidden in eight boxes, one suitcase, and one small bag. The search was later extended to a hotel in Lusaka where the suspects were staying, resulting in the seizure of additional currencies to aid ongoing investigations.

The DEC also confiscated a Toyota Hilux with registration number BBC 8613, car rental documents, two iPads, two iPhones, and various documents, including one American passport and three Russian passports.

As investigations continue, the DEC emphasized its commitment to collaborating with other partners to prevent Zambia from being used as a transit country for illegal activities, ensuring justice and protecting the nation’s integrity.