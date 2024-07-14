The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has attempted to downplay the recent decision by its key alliance partner, the United Transformation Movement (UTM), to exit the Tonse Alliance.

Despite the announcement by UTM’s Central Executive Committee recommending severing ties with the alliance, MCP Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka remains optimistic about the future of the coalition.

UTM’s move comes after grievances over the terms of the initial agreement and accusations of betrayal from MCP. UTM Party Secretary General Patricia Kaliati criticized MCP for allegedly mocking and undermining the terms of the alliance agreement, accusing MCP of not entering the alliance with sincere intentions.

Kaliati: MCP mocked and undermined the terms of the alliance agreement.

In response, Mkaka described UTM’s departure as “unfortunate” but not fatal to the Tonse Alliance’s objectives. He emphasized that the alliance still retains support from other parties committed to its goals.

“There are still more parties that believe in the Tonse partnership, and we will continue to work together to achieve our goals,” Mkaka stated.

Governance commentator Undule Mwakasungula weighed in on the situation, labelling UTM’s exit as “emotional rather than strategic.”

Mwakasungula cautioned that such decisions might not contribute positively to UTM’s growth and future stability.

The Tonse Alliance, originally formed in 2020 by MCP, UTM, and other opposition parties, succeeded in defeating the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and bringing MCP’s Lazarus Chakwera to the presidency.

The alliance aimed to foster unity among opposition parties and implement political and economic reforms in Malawi.

However, internal conflicts have plagued the alliance, leading to dissatisfaction among some members who feel marginalized. The Alliance for Democracy (Aford) had previously exited the alliance for similar reasons.

With UTM’s departure, the MCP faces a significantly diminished alliance, prompting questions about the coalition’s capacity to fulfil its campaign promises.

Despite these challenges, MCP remains dedicated to the alliance’s objectives and plans to continue collaborating with remaining partners, such as the People’s Party (PP), to advance their shared goals.