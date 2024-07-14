The High Court in Lilongwe has awarded K75 million in damages to Joshua Chisa Mbele for character assassination. This ruling comes after a legal battle in which Mbele, represented by counsel Innocencia Ottober, sought redress for defamation.

The court’s decision emphasizes the seriousness with which it regards character assassination and the harm it can inflict on individuals. The substantial damages awarded reflect the gravity of the defamatory statements and their impact on Mbele’s reputation.

Counsel Innocencia Ottober, who represented Mbele, successfully argued the case, leading to the court’s significant financial judgment.

This ruling is expected to serve as a deterrent against defamation and reinforce the importance of upholding personal integrity and reputation.

The award of K75 million marks a notable legal precedent in Malawi’s jurisprudence on issues of character defamation and the compensation for damages incurred.