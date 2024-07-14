FCB Nyasa Big Bullets registered their 8th draw of the season when they came from behind to draw 1-1 against Civil Service United at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

In all fairness, it was the visitors who should have walked out of the stadium with all points but their frontmen failed to convert their clear-cut chances into goals.

It was a lacklustre performance from Kalisto Pasuwa’s charges who were mostly second on the ball against a side that was determined to upset the tables and cause a shock to the defending champions.

What happened

Bullets’ first goal-scoring chance came in the 12th minute from a freekick which was well taken by Precious Sambani, but his effort missed the upright with just an inch.

Rahaman John was called into action for the first time in the 21st minute when he produced a fantastic save to deny Chawanangwa Gumbo from scoring.

Bullets lacked the intensity to take on the opposition as all the spaces were closed down by the defensive duo of John Dambuleni and Charles Mafaiti.

Bullets tried so hard to push for a goal and they nearly got one in the 26th minute when Chikumbutso Salima delivered an excellent ball into the box to Precious Sambani but his goal-bound shot was well blocked by Masiya Manda.

With 35 minutes played on the clock, Sambani was at it again, sending an excellent ball into the box to Hassa Kajoke who, in a one-on-one situation with John, sent his volley over the crossbar.

That miss nearly proved costly as Civil launched a stunning counter-hurricane attack through Blessings Malinda who released a powerful shot at goal but Innocent Nyasulu was very alert, producing a save and from the rebound, Muhammad Biyason headed over the crossbar to disappoint Abbas Makawa’s led panel.

Bullets’ final chance in the opening half came in the 42nd minute through Salima who headed wide when he was found unmarked by Sambani’s brilliant cross.

The drama was far from over. Civil had a clear chance to bury Bullets in the 44th minute when Nyasulu made a brilliant save to deny Malinda but the ball landed straight at Chikaiko Batison whose shot came off the crossbar and that was all for the half.

After the recess, Pasuwa brought in Babatunde Adepoju, Anthony Mfune, and Ernest Petro for Ronald Chitiyo, Kajoke, and Maxwell Phodo to try to improve the attacking prowess.

However, Bullets couldn’t press, and their intensity dropped down, failing to pose any threat to the opposition as Civil kept on keeping possession to frustrate the hosts.

Against a run of play, Bullets conceded a goal in the 54th minute. Civil won a throw-in to the far right and Masiya Manda found Malinda who dribbled past Sambani, Nickson Nyasulu, and Blessings Mpokera before beating Nyasulu to his far post, 0-1.

But Bullets responded very quickly a minute later when Mfune got the better of Damiano Kunje before sending a dangerous ball into the box to Petro who made a simple tap-in, 1-1.

At this moment, Bullets raised their tempo and nearly scored another goal through Lloyd Aaron who saw his powerful volley well blocked by Dambuleni for a corner-kick which was well dealt with by John.

Sensing danger, Civil introduced Chifundo Ngapenga and Kingsley Benson for Moses Banda and Righteous Banda to try to regain control of the midfield which was mostly dominated by Aaron, Gumbo, and Petro.

In the 70th minute, Salima made a brilliant run to the right before sending a pass to Babatunde but, Dambuleni was quick to react as he made a timely intervention to deny the tall striker from capitalizing.

In the 73rd minute, Malinda almost doubled his tally when his goal-bound shot swerved past Nyasulu’s goal to the other side of the field where Batison failed to tap in as he was closed down by Sambani.

At 80 minutes, Pasuwa brought in Crispin Mapemba and Stanley Billiat for Salima and Gumbo.

However, Civil should have restored their lead when Gapenga played a fast one on Nyasulu to play Malinda onside, and with only Nyasulu to beat, he failed to slot the ball home, allowing Sambani to regain territory before clearing the ball away to safety.

Bullets failed to create meaningful chances in the last minutes of the match to fail to record a win, their third straight draw and eighth draw in total.

The team last won a league game in May. The result sees the defending champions moving 6th in the table with 17 points while Civil Service United sits in 11th position with 15 points.

At Civo Stadium, Kamuzu Barracks gave away a 2-goal lead to draw 2-2 against the current early pace setters, Silver Strikers.

Gregory Nachipo and Hope Namadzunda gave Charles Kamanga’s charges a first-half lead. However, Peter Mponda’s side fought back with two second-half strikes from Stain Davie and Chimwemwe Idana to draw 2-2.

The result means the Central Bankers remain the only unbeaten team in the league with 30 points while KB maintained their third position with 21 points.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Mzuzu City Hammers came from behind to beat Dedza Dynamos 2-1 to move fourth in the table.

Promise Kamwendo had given the visitors a lead, but Isaac Msiska levelled the scoreline before the interval to make it 1-all.

Wongani Zulu scored the winner in the 86th minute to seal a victory for the Mzuzu-based side.

Hammers have 21 points while Dedza is 9th with 15 points.

At Karonga Stadium, Chitipa United hammered Baka City 4-1 to move up to 14th in the table. A brace each from Rajab Nyirenda and Francis Nyirenda secured the win for Chitipa while Nelson Sikaona scored Baka’s consolation goal.

Both teams are in the drop zone.