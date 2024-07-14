Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Peter Mutharika has expressed strong confidence that his party will achieve a landslide victory in the 2025 presidential elections.

Speaking at a fundraising event held at PAGE House in Mangochi, Mutharika reiterated his belief in the party’s imminent success.

“As I said during the last fundraiser in Blantyre, victory is within our grasp! I repeat the same today,” Mutharika declared.

The former Malawian president emphasized his commitment to establishing a government that serves all Malawians, rejecting governance based on religion, tribe, or sect.

Mutharika also criticized the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for alleged intimidation tactics against opposition parties, particularly in the Central Region. He urged President Chakwera to ensure a free political environment where all parties can hold rallies without fear.

“Intimidating people of other political parties, especially in the Central Region, is part of rigging. Let me call upon President Chakwera for the fourth time to assure Malawians that every party is free to conduct rallies across the country,” Mutharika said.

The fundraising event, attended by senior DPP members, supporters, and sympathizers, aimed to gather resources for the party’s upcoming elective convention.

Jean Mathanga, the event’s organizing chairperson, stressed the importance of collective effort in the party’s bid to regain power in the 2025 elections.

Since losing to President Chakwera in the 2020 elections, the DPP has been in opposition. Despite this, Mutharika remains a popular figure among many Malawians.

Current dissatisfaction with the Chakwera administration—due to unmet campaign promises and a worsening economic situation—has led to growing support for the DPP’s return.

With the party’s determined efforts and Mutharika’s leadership, the DPP is poised to leverage public discontent and reclaim power in the upcoming presidential elections.