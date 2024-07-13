…wins for Karonga, Mafco as Tigers goes down at home…

Moyale Barracks’s unbeaten league run against Mighty Mukuru Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium continued on Saturday afternoon when the Mzuzu-based soldiers recorded a memorable 2-1 win to frustrate the Nomads who are chasing for the title in seven years.

Emmanuel Allan opened the scoresheet in the 40th minute following a defensive relapse from the hosts to make it 0-1 before the interval.

In the second half, the Nomads tried so much to get the equalizer, but every move into the offensive zone was easily halted by the visitors.

At this moment, it was a well-balanced affair, but Wanderers dominated possession in a desperate bid for a goal to put the game at level.

However, the more they attacked Moyale Barracks, the more they were frustrated as the visitors defended with everything to maintain their slender lead.

Wanderers’s high-pressing football finally paid off in the 90th minute when Isaac Kaliyati equalized through a well-taken freekick to put the game at 1-1.

With nine minutes added on the clock, the Nomads thought this was their opportunity to capitalise and get the winning goal.

But, in a dramatic turn of events, Meck Mwase’s charges conceded a corner kick.

Khumbo Mhone stepped up to deliver the ball into the penalty box to Luke Chima who rose higher in the sky to produce a bullet header that was just too much for Richard Chipuwa to handle, 1-2.

The drama was far from over as Clifford Chimlambe received a relight red card to force Moyale to finish the match with ten men.

However, the soldiers marched on to an important victory away from home.

With jubilation coach Prichard Mwansa said he is happy collecting maximum points away from home.

A very jubilant Prichard Mwansa hailed his boys for the win, saying it was a tough match.

“It was not easy to collect maximum points here in Blantyre, let me thank my boys for the fight today, we knew Wanderers would come hard because it is a good team and I told them to hold them, we have been teaching them how to score and today they performed as instructed,” said Mwansa.

Wanderers coach Mwase congratulated the winning team.

“Let me congratulate Moyale Barracks for the win. It wasn’t our day, we played well but failed to use the chances we created and in the end, we got punished,” he said.

The defeat leaves Wanderers second on the log table with 21 points while Moyale moved to sixth position with 17 points. Both teams have played 12 games.

The win also means Moyale is unbeaten in their last two visits to Kamuzu Stadium.

At Civo Stadium, a first-half strike from Yamikani Tambala was enough to secure all the points for Creck Sporting Club over the struggling Bangwe All Stars.

The win takes MacDonald Mtetemera’s side into fourth position with 19 points while Rodgers Yasin’s men are still stuck in the bottom three with 7 points.

At Mpira Stadium, Mighty Tigers gave away a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Mafco FC in one of this season’s action-packed football matches.

Daniel Shadreck and Masambero Kalua had given Leo Mpulura’s men a 2-0 advantage over Stereo Gondwe’s charges.

But three second-half strikes from Peter Kasonga, Auspicious Kadzongola and Mphatso Philemon saw the Salima-based soldiers staging a stunning comeback to secure the three points.

The defeat left Tigers in the 13th position with 13 points while Mafco moved to the 8th position with 16 points.

At Karonga Stadium, a brace from Emmanuel Mwalilino and a lone strike from Allen Chihana inspired Karonga United to a comfortable 3-0 victory over FOMO FC.

The win takes Karonga United to 10th position with 15 points while the Mulanje-based side drops to 12th position with 14 points.