The government of Malawi, through the Ministry of Health and the Chinese Government through the Chinese Embassy in Malawi, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance partnership in the health sector.

This agreement includes the Protocol on Dispatching the Chinese Medical Team to Malawi (2023-2028) and the Agreement on the Implementation of the Partnership Hospital Cooperation Mechanism Project.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, said through the new agreement, Mzuzu Central Hospital and Kamuzu Central Hospital will enter into a partnership with Xi’an Jiaotong University in China.

She added that the collaboration will involve the exchange of teams and technology to build capacity, particularly in specialist health services, aligning with Malawi’s 2063 goals.

“This collaboration between Kamuzu Central Hospital and Xi’an Jiaotong University will strengthen the department, enhance local capacity for treating critically ill pregnant women, and improve diagnosis and treatment of gynaecological conditions,”

“Mzuzu Central Hospital will partner with Xi’an Jiaotong University to cultivate a skilled workforce in these vital fields. The implementation of these agreements will be guided by a joint project proposal and annual plans development by both parties, with a three-year timeframe,” said Chiponda.

According to Chiponda, the MOU offers an exceptional opportunity for Malawian healthcare professionals to gain advanced skills and knowledge in the specified areas.

“We are incredibly grateful to China for this timely and significant support. With this agreement in place, we embark on a new chapter of collaboration that will undoubtedly benefit the health and well-being of the Malawian people,” she explained.

In his remarks, the Chinese Ambassador to Malawi, Long Zhou, said the MOU is an important new step in China’s practical cooperation and marks a new stage in the health and medical collaboration between China and Malawi.

“We will continue to ensure the success of the medical team’s work in Malawi, strive for the early implementation of the partnership hospital cooperation project, and constantly add new momentum to further deepen the health and medical cooperation under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, advancing the China-Africa health community to greater depths and making the practical cooperation between China and Malawi bear new fruits continuously,” he explained.