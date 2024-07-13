Political activist Bon Kalindo has vowed to be arrested, prosecuted and die for the Malawi National flag to liberate the country from the shackles of the MCP dictatorship which has seen the country moving back to the old Malawi Congress Party (MCP) days.

The declaration by Kalindo to die for the national flag comes the second after President Lazarus Chakwera made the same sentiments on 6th July 2024 marking 60 years of Independence celebrations and national prayers in Lilongwe at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

Kalindo said Malawians are to judge themselves on who exactly is telling the country’s citizens the truth that he will die for the national flag after Chilima assured the MCP-led government that many Malawians will die for the national flag if the government released a bogus investigation report on the death of Dr Chilima and eight others.

Speaking through an audio clip circulating on various social media platforms, Kalindo said Malawians must pray very hard so that the investigation report satisfies their expectations with a warning to the government to bless itself for tougher times after the release of the Report.

Kalindo said memories are still flesh that the MCP which was known to kill people, suspects being thrown into the Shire River for crocodile meat is still hovering around in the country closing the mouths of the citizens for them not to express their concerns to the authorities.

He said in 1994 Malawi made a declaration that never again shall the country go back to the MCP dictatorship and one-party state assuring Malawians that even if he could be arrested, moving from one police cell, one prison to another, he would remain Kalindo fighting for the liberation of the country, from within the country.

The activist said Malawians are anxiously waiting for the truth to prevail on what exactly led the military aircraft to crash in the Chikangawa forest in Mzimba district killing Dr Saulosi Chilima and eight others on Monday 10th June 2024.

He has called upon Malawians mourning Dr. Chilima and eight others through Candlelight Memorial Services to wear the spirit of Dr. Chilima in the “Osaopa, Osafooka slogan” to continue doing the same until the truth is revealed advising families to light their candles every day before going to bed.

“The spirit of Dr Saulosi Chilima will not rest in peace and power if the truth is covered through investigations to side with the government for no foul play in the Chikangawa forest,” said Kalindo.

Meanwhile, Kalindo has described the government’s action of deploying over 200 police officers at the time he was appearing before the Magistrate court in Mangochi as a waste of taxpayers’ money which could have procured medical drugs for a health centre in Mangochi district.

Kalindo said the way the police provided security in Mangochi, has given him a renewed commitment to die for the poor in Malawi next, he will be travelling in a Police convoy moving from one police station and one prison to another with sirens.