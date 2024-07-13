The recent breaking away of the United Transformation Movement UTM from the Tonse Alliance has prompted a critical examination of the necessity and effectiveness of political alliances in Malawi.

The alliance’s failure after four years of governance has led to the question: Does Malawi truly need political alliances to form a government?

1. Historical Context

Malawi’s political history is characterized by a multiparty system where mostly a single party that often gets a simple majority wins an election and governs alone.

However, the opinion of judges during a court case in 2020 during which the opposition MCP challenged the 2019 presidential election results determined that “majority must mean 50+1”. This led to the formation of alliances as a strategic necessity to achieve a governing majority and implement policies.

Before the Tonse Alliance, Malawi saw other alliances and coalitions, such as the 2014 alliance between the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and smaller parties. These alliances were instrumental in securing power and facilitating governance.

2. Advantages of political alliances

Alliances can provide broader representation by bringing together diverse political entities. This can help reflect the varied interests and needs of different segments of society, leading to more inclusive governance.

In cases where no single party has a clear majority, alliances can offer stability by consolidating support and creating a more cohesive government. This can enhance the ability to pass legislation and implement policies.

Combining different parties’ perspectives can lead to innovative solutions and policies that might not emerge from a single party. The diversity of ideas and approaches can contribute to more comprehensive and well-rounded policy-making.

3. Challenges and risks of internal Conflicts

As seen with the Tonse Alliance, internal conflicts and disagreements can undermine the effectiveness of a coalition. Differing priorities and power struggles between alliance partners can lead to inefficiencies and governance challenges.

Political alliances may suffer from a lack of cohesion, as differing party ideologies and goals can result in fragmented policy implementation and inconsistent governance.

Alliances might prioritize short-term political gains over long-term strategic planning, leading to policy decisions that are more about appeasing coalition partners rather than addressing fundamental issues.

4. Alternatives to alliances: Single-Party Majority

Achieving a single-party majority in parliament could eliminate the need for alliances. However, this requires significant electoral success and may not always be feasible in a multiparty system where competition is intense.

Another alternative is a minority government, where a party governs without a majority but seeks support from other parties on a case-by-case basis. This approach can reduce the need for formal alliances but may face challenges in passing legislation.

Reforming the electoral system to better reflect the distribution of votes and potentially reduce the fragmentation of parties could also impact the need for alliances. Systems such as proportional representation might lead to different coalition dynamics.

5. Future considerations and learning from experience

The failure of the Tonse Alliance highlights the need for careful planning and management in future alliances. Ensuring clear agreements, managing conflicts, and setting realistic expectations are crucial for the success of any coalition.

Political parties and stakeholders should assess whether alliances are the best route to achieving effective governance or if alternative approaches might be more suitable given the current political climate.

Strengthening political institutions and promoting good governance practices can help mitigate some of the challenges associated with alliances, making any coalition more effective and resilient.

In conclusion, political alliances in Malawi have historically played a crucial role in forming governments and achieving political stability.

However, the challenges faced by the Tonse Alliance demonstrate the complexities and potential pitfalls of such arrangements. While alliances offer benefits such as broader representation and increased stability, they also come with risks of internal conflict and lack of cohesion.

As Malawi moves forward, it will be essential to weigh the advantages of alliances against these challenges and consider alternative governance models and reforms to enhance political effectiveness and stability.