The United Transformation Movement (UTM), founded by the late Saulos Klaus Chilima, has officially declared its exit from the elected Tonse alliance, stating it is a decision Chilima himself would likely have made.

Felix Njawala, UTM’s publicity secretary, revealed this during a press briefing held on Friday at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe’s Area 10.

The secretary emphasized that UTM aims to refocus on the upcoming 2025 general elections following consultations with their legal team and central committee.

Njawala highlighted the challenges faced by Chilima within the Tonse alliance led by Lazarus Chakwera since its inception in 2020. Patricia Kaliati, UTM’s Secretary General, acknowledged Chilima’s reserved demeanor but affirmed his commitment to his followers and Malawians. She expressed the party’s dedication to continuing Chilima’s vision for a prosperous and contented Malawi.

Looking ahead, Kaliati announced that UTM will convene its central executive meeting on July 19, 2024, in preparation for its elective convention scheduled for October 2024.

UTM’s decision follows similar moves by AFORD and the Umodzi Party, who departed from the 8-party alliance ahead of the 2020 fresh presidential election.