President Lazarus Chakwera emphasized that Malawi must accelerate its pace of development, highlighting concerns over the sluggish government procurement processes akin to a snail’s pace.

Addressing the 7th annual Dynamic Leaders and Gatekeepers Forum (DLGF) at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, President Chakwera stressed the urgency for Malawi to shed inefficiencies hindering progress.

He cited the need to overhaul outdated systems, particularly in procurement, which he plans to reform in collaboration with Parliament to expedite operations.

“Malawi cannot afford to wait. Our procurement processes are too slow,” remarked President Chakwera, underscoring his administration’s commitment to modernizing e-government despite resistance due to its potential to curb corruption.

Drawing inspiration from Hebrews 12:1-7, President Chakwera urged the nation to discard hindrances such as misuse of privileges and lax work ethics, advocating for a national transformation starting from family values.

Asiyati Chiweza, Director General of the Malawi School of Government, echoed the call for change, emphasizing the responsibility of every citizen to uphold integrity and promote excellence in education and governance. She criticized the prevalence of counterfeit academic credentials, which she argued perpetuates mediocrity in national development.

The DLGF, a network of Christian executives and societal leaders, convened under the theme “The Rising of Patriots for Change in Malawi: Counting the Cost of Rebuilding the Nation,” highlighting collective efforts towards national renewal.