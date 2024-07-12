As the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) gears up for the 2025 elections, it is set to host a crucial fundraising dinner this Saturday in Mangochi. This event marks a significant step in the party’s preparations for the upcoming electoral battle.

The fundraising dinner aims to bolster the party’s financial resources, enabling it to effectively campaign and promote its platform in the lead-up to the elections.

With the political landscape becoming increasingly competitive, the DPP’s strategy includes mobilizing support and resources to strengthen its position.

Party officials and prominent figures are expected to attend the event, which will also serve as a networking opportunity for party members and supporters.

The dinner is anticipated to attract considerable attention, reflecting the DPP’s commitment to securing a strong foothold as the 2025 elections approach.