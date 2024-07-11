President Lazarus Chakwera has announced the appointment of four new High Court judges, expanding the judiciary’s capacity. Among the new appointees is Steven Kayuni, a youthful and notable figure, who takes on his new role with immediate effect.

His appointment adds a fresh perspective to the judiciary. Before this role, he served as Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Homeland Security and as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). His transition from public service to the judiciary is expected to bring valuable experience to his new position.

The other appointees are:

Madalitso Khoswe Chimwaza, who previously held the position of Chief Resident Magistrate for Lilongwe,

Edna Bodole who is the former Deputy Chairperson of the Industrial Relations Court, and Kondwani Banda, who served as Registrar for the Supreme and High Courts of Malawi.

With these appointments, the total number of High Court judges in Malawi now stands at 47. This figure remains below the established total of 78 judges as mandated by the current Judiciary framework approved by the government in 2020.

The continued efforts to fill judicial positions reflect ongoing commitments to strengthening Malawi’s legal system and ensuring that the judiciary can meet its responsibilities effectively.