Child rights activists have strongly condemned the actions of a 32-year-old man in Lilongwe who allegedly attempted to murder his two children by throwing them into a dry well.

Activists Mbumba Mzumwa Kubwalo and Memory Chisenga have labelled the behavior as “unheard of” and are calling for severe punishment for the father, Aubrey Madzinkusamba, who is currently in police custody.

According to the police, Madzinkusamba, following a divorce from his wife, threw his children into a 30-meter-deep well on July 6 to kill them to prevent either parent from having custody. The children were discovered after three harrowing days in the well, remarkably alive but in a critical condition.

The activists have expressed outrage over the incident, emphasizing the need for a strong legal response to such heinous acts. They argue that the safety and rights of children must be upheld at all costs and that individuals who endanger their lives should face the fullest extent of the law.

The case has drawn significant public attention and has underscored the ongoing challenges faced in protecting vulnerable children. As the investigation and legal proceedings continue, there is a call for increased awareness and stronger measures to safeguard children from abuse and neglect.

This disturbing incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and robust child protection systems to prevent such tragedies and ensure that those who commit such acts are held accountable.